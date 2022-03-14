Student found carrying gun at Southern High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time this school year, Southern High School faced a student with a gun on Friday.

This is the 17th gun brought to a JCPS school since class began Aug. 11. After being informed that a student may have had a gun, staff members and security officers confronted the student, who admitted to having the weapon, Principal Tyler Shearon said. The principal confirmed the incident in a letter to parents.

“This communication is important to ensure you have the most accurate account of what took place and to dispel any rumors,” Shearon said.

The student was cited by JCPS Security. The district said the student will also be disciplined by the district.

“Your child’s health, safety, and well-being are of the utmost importance to us,” Shearon wrote in the letter.

Read the current policy regarding weapons on school grounds in the JCPS Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook. It states: “Weapons/Dangerous instruments are not tolerated in the district. Any student who is knowingly in possession of or who is involved in the transfer, storage, or use of a firearm or explosive device will be referred to an alternative school site for a period of one calendar year and not be allowed to return to their previously assigned school: Handgun; shotgun/rifle; pellet/BB/air gun; paintball gun; replica/toy gun; stun gun/taser gun, knife, blade length less than 2.5 inches; knife, blade length 2.5 inches or greater; blunt object; other object; noxious substance; substance used as weapon.”

No additional details about the circumstances of the incident have been confirmed.

