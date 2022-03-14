Contact Troubleshooters
Teen accused of shooting, killing woman in Iroquois Park; victim identified

Elijah Grigsby, 18, is accused of shooting and woman in the face, killing her.
Elijah Grigsby, 18, is accused of shooting and woman in the face, killing her.(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was arrested in Louisville hours after police said he shot a woman in the face in Iroquois Park, killing her.

According to the arrest report for Elijah Grigsby, 18, the shooting happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Grigsby was reported to be in a car on Huntoon Avenue with Israel Planche, 18, when he shot her in the face. He allegedly left and Planche was brought to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital where she died about an hour later.

An arrest warrant was issued for Grigsby after a witness identified him as the shooter. He is in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after being charged with murder.

Planche lived in New Albany and was identified by a Jefferson County deputy coroner on Monday.

