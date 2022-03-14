Teen accused of shooting, killing woman in Iroquois Park; victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was arrested in Louisville hours after police said he shot a woman in the face in Iroquois Park, killing her.

According to the arrest report for Elijah Grigsby, 18, the shooting happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Grigsby was reported to be in a car on Huntoon Avenue with Israel Planche, 18, when he shot her in the face. He allegedly left and Planche was brought to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital where she died about an hour later.

An arrest warrant was issued for Grigsby after a witness identified him as the shooter. He is in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after being charged with murder.

Planche lived in New Albany and was identified by a Jefferson County deputy coroner on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.