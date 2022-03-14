Contact Troubleshooters
‘Things continue to move in the right direction’: Beshear confirms 7 weeks of COVID decline

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Beshear said the commonwealth is on its seventh-straight week of declining COVID case numbers.

During Monday’s briefing, Beshear said both case numbers and positivity rates are continuing their decline from week to week.

Last week, 9,532 cases of COVID-19 were reported, Beshear confirmed.

“While we still have some struggles, while this pandemic is still with us, things continue to move in the right direction,” Beshear said. “They are continuing to move at a regular pace.”

The commonwealth said positivity rate is now at 4.17.

While case numbers have gone down, Beshear said there were 283 deaths due to COVID reported last week. The governor said the numbers were “comparable or a little bit higher” than the week before.

“The pandemic is receding, but the death toll is still significant and a lot of families are still struggling,” Beshear said. “Let’s make sure we continue to pray for them but to also work to get more people vaccinated.”

Over the last week, 6,459 Kentuckians received their first dose of the COVID vaccine. 8,045 Kentuckians were fully vaccinated over the weekend, and 10,809 received their booster dose.

So far, 2,894,264 total Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

Gov. Beshear said with this week’s numbers, press briefings on Mondays would be paused for the time being.

For more information on vaccines and to find an appointment in your area, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

