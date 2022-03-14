Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

UofL earns #1 seed, IU and UK women could meet in second round of NCAA Tournament

UofL women earn #1 seed in NCAA Tournament
UofL women earn #1 seed in NCAA Tournament(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the third time in four years the UofL women earned a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cards are the top seed in the Wichita Region. They’ll host first and second round games in the KFC Yum! Center on Friday and Sunday.

The Cards (25-4) open with 16 seed Albany (23-9) on Friday. The other game in Louisville will be 9 seed Gonzaga (26-6) against 8 seed Nebraska (24-8).

“It’s an honor,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “There’s no question about it. To be able to say we’ve been a one seed three of the past four seasons is pretty impressive, but at the end of the day we’re trying to win a national championship here at Louisville, and we haven’t done that yet.”

Indiana (22-8) is the #3 seed in the Bridgeport Region. The Hoosiers will host first and second round games in Bloomington. Kentucky (19-11) is the #6 seed that region and could face the Hoosiers in the second round on Monday.

IU opens with 14 seed Charlotte (22-8) on Saturday. UK opens with 11 seed Princeton (24-4).

The Women’s Final Four is in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 1 and 3.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Coroner identifies two killed in Taylorsville Road crash
Woman dies at hospital after shooting, LMPD investigating
Police lights road
Man injured in shooting on South Hancock Street
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
‘Our community is hurt’: Shepherdsville Police, citizens mourn K-9 Dash
Kentucky Basketball headed to NCAA Tournament
University of Kentucky, Murray State and Indiana all make NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Kentucky Basketball headed to NCAA Tournament
University of Kentucky, Murray State and Indiana all make NCAA Tournament
Lou City logo
Late Goal by Harris Gives Lou City Opening Night victory
March 12, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Players scramble for the ball during the game between Kentucky...
Poor Shooting, Foul Trouble Doom Cats in SEC Tournament
Jordan Bohannon, center, celebrates after making the game-winning three-point shot on Saturday,...
Hoosiers Lose a Heartbreaker to Iowa