UofL earns #1 seed, IU and UK women could meet in second round of NCAA Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the third time in four years the UofL women earned a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cards are the top seed in the Wichita Region. They’ll host first and second round games in the KFC Yum! Center on Friday and Sunday.

The Cards (25-4) open with 16 seed Albany (23-9) on Friday. The other game in Louisville will be 9 seed Gonzaga (26-6) against 8 seed Nebraska (24-8).

“It’s an honor,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “There’s no question about it. To be able to say we’ve been a one seed three of the past four seasons is pretty impressive, but at the end of the day we’re trying to win a national championship here at Louisville, and we haven’t done that yet.”

Indiana (22-8) is the #3 seed in the Bridgeport Region. The Hoosiers will host first and second round games in Bloomington. Kentucky (19-11) is the #6 seed that region and could face the Hoosiers in the second round on Monday.

IU opens with 14 seed Charlotte (22-8) on Saturday. UK opens with 11 seed Princeton (24-4).

The Women’s Final Four is in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 1 and 3.

