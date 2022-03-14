Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Woman accused of violently assaulting 1-year-old at Cincinnati daycare

Kristian Hemmitt
Kristian Hemmitt(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is under arrest on multiple charges after Cincinnati police say she violently assaulted a 1-year-old toddler at a daycare facility - and it was all caught on camera.

Kristian Hemmitt, 27, of Westwood, facing several charges of felonious assault, endangering children and tampering with evidence, according to court records. The alleged crime happened at Small Kids Adventures Learning Center on Glenway Avenue, court documents claim.

Cincinnati police charged Hemmitt based on the victim’s mother’s statements, video footage of the offense and medical records.

Officers wrote in court records Hemmitt grabbed the victim by the hair and forced the victim’s head down to the ground, while forcibly removing hair from the victim’s scalp.

They allege she picked the victim up by the hair, preventing the 1-year-old’s feet from touching the ground and then walked 10 feet “while performing a push-pull motion with the toddler’s hair clenched in her closed fists,” a criminal complaint states.

The victim suffered multiple scalp injuries that are visible in person and on the recorded footage, and she needs “post emergency medical treatment,” police wrote in the court documents.

Hemmitt gave a statement to police “that she disposed of evidence in a trash can to avoid detection of crimes committed,” other court records show.

Her initial bond was set over the weekend at $130,000 after she was arrested on Saturday.

If she is released on bond, she will be under a court order to wear an electronic monitoring unit, according to the latest docket entry.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Coroner identifies two killed in Taylorsville Road crash
A man was hit and killed by a car around 6 a.m. Monday on Interstate 264 East, otherwise known...
Man hit, killed crossing Watterson Expressway identified
The shooting death of the woman on Sunday is being investigated.
Woman dies at hospital after shooting; LMPD investigating
Elijah Grigsby, 18, is accused of shooting and woman in the face, killing her.
Teen accused of shooting, killing woman in Iroquois Park; victim identified
Kentucky Basketball headed to NCAA Tournament
University of Kentucky, Murray State and Indiana all make NCAA Tournament

Latest News

On Wednesday, the Public Safety Committee had LMDC Administrators testify to answer why inmates...
LMDC officers hope for change after weekend of high drug activity
Madison Police Department says a traffic stop led police to the drugs.
Louisville men accused of trafficking drugs into Madison, Ind.
Several people were treated for possible drug exposures and overdoses at the Louisville Metro...
LMDC officers hope for change after weekend of high drug activity
The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Louisville hotels looking to fill open jobs ahead of Derby season
Lewis Ferguson, 19, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car crash back in 2020.
Louisville teen shares recovery story for Brain Injury Awareness month