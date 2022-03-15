Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly traffic crash.(KIRO via CNN Newsource)
By KIRO staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash.

Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.

The driver of the pickup truck took off. If caught, they could face up to a year in jail.

Washington was one of the first states to pass a law making unsecured loads a crime. Passed in 2005, “Maria’s Law” is named after Maria Federici. She was 24 years old when a piece of wood fell off a trailer and crashed through her windshield, leaving her blind.

The suspect in Federici’s case was cited for a traffic infraction and fined less than $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
Police confirmed a person has died and two other people injured in a fiery crash in New Albany...
New Albany traffic stop attempt leads to person dead, 2 injured in fiery crash
Rickie Irvin, 32, is charged with kidnapping, assault, robbery, two counts of wanton...
Man arrested in St. Matthews after alleged kidnapping, assault in front of son
Indiana authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 26-year-old man who was...
Indiana officials continue search for missing 26-year-old man

Latest News

More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Glimmers of hope seen at talks as Russia’s onslaught continues in Ukraine
President Joe Biden signed a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to...
Biden signs renewed domestic violence law
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee...
Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
FILE - Howard Schultz speaks at an event to promote his book, 'From the Ground Up,' in Seattle...
Howard Schultz returns to lead Starbucks on interim basis