American Red Cross, KFC Yum! Center host blood drive amid shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Red Cross has partnered with the KFC Yum! Center to host a blood drive amid vulnerable blood supply levels.

The shortage of blood could potentially cause delays in vital medical treatments, according to the release.

The blood drive will be held Tuesday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.

In honor of March being American Red Cross month, donors who participate will receive a $10 e-gift card (donor must provide email in health history) from American Red Cross partners at Fanatics, the release said.

Donors will also get a chance to win a trip to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles, which includes round-trip airfare and four-night hotel accommodations.

According to the release, the drive needs at least 35 more people to sign up and make an appointment to ensure success for patients.

All blood types are needed and accepted. Upon arrival, donors must show a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification, which will be required at check-in.

To make an appointment, healthy individuals can download the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, go to RedCrossBlood.org, using sponsor code: KFCYUM, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). People can also enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

