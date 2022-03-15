Contact Troubleshooters
Biden signs budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash

FILE - President Joe Biden signed the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law Tuesday at the White House.
By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill providing $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion government spending measure that omits COVID-19 aid the White House says is urgently needed.

The COVID spending was a casualty of negotiations over the larger government bill. The White House had asked for $22.5 billion for vaccines and treatment, but that was trimmed during talks to $15.6 billion and ultimately dropped altogether as rank-and-file Democrats rebelled against proposed cuts in state aid to pay for the new spending.

“We have made tremendous progress in our fight against COVID-19 but our work isn’t done,” Biden tweeted Tuesday. “We need Congress to immediately provide $22.5 billion in emergency funding to sustain our nation’s COVID-19 response.”

In a Tuesday call with governors, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients highlighted “severe consequences” that the lack of additional funding would have on the nation’s response, including federal support for states, according to an administration official.

