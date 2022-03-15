Contact Troubleshooters
Former DEA Chief joins Christopher 2X Game Changers board


Chris Evans, former DEA Chief, joins board and new board officers elected for 2022
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Acting Administrator and Chief of Operations for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Chris Evans joined the board of Christopher 2X Game Changers along with newly elected officers for 2022.

Evans served 29 years with the DEA and retired in December 2021. During his time as DEA Chief of Operations, Evans served on the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice to study, making recommendations on complex issues like mental illness, homelessness, and substance abuse, the release said.

He returned to Louisville where he had served in 2018 as the first Special Agent in Charge of the Louisville Field Division over Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Earlier in his career, Evans worked as a Supervisory Special Agent in the DEA’s Los Angeles Field Division. During that time, he lead international investigations targeting crime and international drug operations.

Executive Director Christopher 2X has been an advocate for peace and justice for 20 years and founded the non-profit Game Changers back in 2018. 2X said Evans’ “brings exceptional knowledge, experience and so much more to the organization.”

“Christopher 2X Game Changers’ dedication to supporting the community, through childhood education opportunities, advocacy, and support for victims of violence is a mission that we can all stand behind and support and is a great way for me to support the city we call home,” Evans said.

