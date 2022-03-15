The Fox Den set to open in former spot of Diamond Pub & Billiards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From the live music to the pool leagues, many Louisvillians described Diamond Pub & Billiards on Frankfort Avenue as a true “locals paradise.” For 15 years, it was a mainstay of St. Matthews nightlife.

Many people were shocked when it was announced that Diamond would be closing. The bar, however, will be renamed The Fox Den in April and rebranded with a 2022 twist.

”It’s a pretty emotional thing, honestly, because I pretty much helped build this bar when I was 25,” said Fox Den owner Jared Matthews. “It’s a big part of people’s lives, we have pool players that play pool here five nights a week, we have musicians who make a living here.”

Matthews, on the other hand, broke away about five years ago and began opening restaurants. His work can be found at LouLou Food and Drink, Black Rabbit Speakeasy, and Equus Jacks Restaurant and Lounge.

In light of Diamond’s survival of the pandemic, as well as the damage caused by decades of crowding, Matthews believes the time has come to upgrade the space.

”That’s really my passion,” Matthews said. “I love to cook, I love to create craft cocktails. It’s been a great bar for 15 years, but with a busy, great bar, comes a lot of damage. So we need to get in here, paint it, polish it, rebrand it — kind of put a little 2022 vibe in it.”

Matthews said he wanted to announce Fox Den’s opening as soon as possible, so people wouldn’t worry about what Diamond would become.

”The vision for the Fox Den is basically keep the same kind of vibe and feel that we all loved about Diamond Pub and Billiards,” Matthews said. “It’s going to be open seven days a week, it’s going to be a sports bar, we’re going to have music seven days a week, good craft beer- we’re just going to elevate it a little bit.”

(Story continues below photo)

The Fox Den will open on Friday, April 22 on Frankfort Avenue in place of Diamond Pub & Billiards. (Jared Matthews)

The food will be upgraded with a new menu that will feature more of a gastropub style, as well as 16 beers on draft. Stages will be set up both inside and outside to support local live music, pool tables will be refurbished, and the outdoor patio and bathrooms will be completely renovated.

”It’s been a big talk,” Matthews said. “The first five comments were like, ‘are you guys going to redo the bathroom?’ And absolutely we are, we’re going to make them look beautiful.”

The Fox Den will open at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 22. There will be performances by Kevin Cummings, Throwback Thursdays, Elephant Room, Ipcus Pinecone, Matt Moore, and Doug Pinson throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.