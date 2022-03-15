Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana officials continue search for missing 26-year-old man

Indiana authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 26-year-old man who was...
Indiana authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 26-year-old man who was last seen Feb. 20.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana officials have asked for the public’s help in tracking down missing 26-year-old man.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said Robert Eaton Jr. was last seen on Feb. 20 at Ceaser’s Casino in Elizabeth, Ind.

Eaton was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray jacket and a black undercoat, officials said.

If anyone has information please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 812-738-2195 or the Harrison County Tip line at 812-738-TIPP(8477).

