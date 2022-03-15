Indiana officials continue search for missing 26-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana officials have asked for the public’s help in tracking down missing 26-year-old man.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said Robert Eaton Jr. was last seen on Feb. 20 at Ceaser’s Casino in Elizabeth, Ind.

Eaton was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray jacket and a black undercoat, officials said.

If anyone has information please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 812-738-2195 or the Harrison County Tip line at 812-738-TIPP(8477).

