Ky. volunteer firefighter, elementary school custodian charged with rape

LINCOLN/BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A volunteer firefighter with the Junction City Fire Department has been arrested after allegedly raping a minor.

Kentucky State police officers arrested Sean Reardon, 29, on Saturday at the fire department during a fundraiser, according to LEX18.

Reardon also served as a custodian for Lincoln County schools at Hustonville Elementary. He has been placed on administrative leave.

Officials charged Reardon with rape in the third degree and distribution of obscene matter to minors, LEX18 said.

Reardon initially denied the allegations made by the victim, according to the arrest citation. After officers showed Reardon picture documentation given by the victim, he gave a full confession of the crime.

The Junction City Volunteer Fire Department said KSP has their full support during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.