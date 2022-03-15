Man arrested in St. Matthews after alleged kidnapping, assault in front of son

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt and Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing charges in St. Matthews after investigators say he kidnapped, threatened and assaulted a woman in front of his 13-year-old son.

Rickie Irvin, 32, is charged with kidnapping, assault, robbery, two counts of wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges after the alleged March 8 incident.

According to an arrest report, Irvin got into an argument with a woman regarding her former love interest when the fight became physical. Police said Irvin took the victim’s gun and cell phone, went outside and fired off five shots in the air, which damaged a nearby street light.

Irvin then allegedly told the woman and his 13-year-old son to get in the car so he could find “the former love interest” of the victim. During the drive, Irvin held a gun to her head, continually telling her “you’re going to die today” in front of his son.

The arrest report says the victim told Irvin she needed to go to the restroom, so Irvin stopped at a gas station on the 8000 block of Shelbyville Road. Irvin took the woman inside and waited outside the door, eventually threatening to kill her if she didn’t get back into the car. The victim reportedly tried to resist being forced into the car as the two walked back to the parking lot.

Irvin is accused of then hitting the woman with the gun or slamming her head into the side of a concrete wall.

A witness tried to get Irvin away from the victim when Irvin left with her car and cellphone.

The victim was sent to the hospital, where she was treated for bruising to her arms, a cut to her left eye, and an elbow injury that required a sling.

Irvin was arrested and booked at Louisville Metro Corrections early Monday morning. He is due in court on March 15.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

