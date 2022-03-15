Body found at park along Ohio River; LMPD investigating
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officials are investigating after a body was found at a park along the Ohio River on Tuesday afternoon.
Calls came in around 12:53 p.m. for a body found at Eva Bandman Park along River Road, according to MetroSafe dispatchers.
LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed a man was found dead near the shoreline at the park.
No other details were provided. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.