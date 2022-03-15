Body found at park along Ohio River; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officials are investigating after a body was found at a park along the Ohio River on Tuesday afternoon.

Calls came in around 12:53 p.m. for a body found at Eva Bandman Park along River Road, according to MetroSafe dispatchers.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed a man was found dead near the shoreline at the park.

No other details were provided. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

