Non-profit to honor military flight that disappeared 60 years ago

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sixty years after a military flight disappeared, there is a push to honor all of the passengers properly in Washington D.C.

Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 was reportedly on a secret mission, sanctioned by President John F. Kennedy, when it vanished on March 16, 1962.

“The 97 U.S. soldiers, along with 11 crew members, and I believe three Vietnamese Army soldiers as well, board this flight that leaves the west coast of the United States and is heading toward Vietnam. After refueling in Guam, the flight goes missing,” Joe Reagan, Director of Military and Veteran Outreach with Wreaths Across America, said.

Three people from Ohio were listed as passengers on the flight, including Private First Class Charles Griffith of Cincinnati.

“Not only was this flight representative of really folks coming from all across the country, but that’s kind of the story of our military in general,” Reagan said.

On the 60th anniversary of the plane’s disappearance, non-profit Wreaths Across America will be streaming a live event to remember the dozens of people who served our country by being on board.

They are also showing support for the impacted families by advocating for Senate Bill 2571.

“There is actually currently legislation pending in the U.S. Senate to have the names of these men added to the Vietnam Wall with all of their brothers and sisters that perished during the conflict,” Reagan said.

The bill has been referred to the Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources committee.

As of now, there is only one monument that honors the more than 100 lives lost on the flight. It was established by the founder of Wreaths Across America in 2021 and sits in Columbia Falls, Maine.

Reagan said the monument in Maine is special, but he believes the fallen heroes from flight 739 deserve to be permanently honored in the nation’s capitol.

“It would mean the world to these families. Sixty years has gone by since they lost that loved one, and they never really got closure on it,” he said.

The virtual 60th anniversary ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at noon.

Anyone can watch the event live through the Wreaths Across America Facebook page.

