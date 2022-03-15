Contact Troubleshooters
Russian ship turned away from Maine port

Eastport, Maine
Eastport, Maine(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT
EASTPORT, Maine (AP) — A Russian vessel carrying 8,000 tons of a petroleum-derived product was denied a request to dock at the easternmost tip of the U.S. this month.

The vessel was turned away from a port on the St. Lawrence Seaway by the Canadian government because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, so the ship’s operator asked March 3 to dock in Eastport, Maine.

Chris Gardner, executive director of the Eastport Port Authority, said Tuesday that the request was denied “for a myriad of reasons.”

