WATCH: Dog missing after interstate crash finally reunites with his owner

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - It was quite the reunion Saturday night for a service member and his beloved missing dog.

The two are finally back together after two long months of searching for the missing pup.

“I missed you, I missed you,” the service member is heard saying on a video showing him being reunited with his dog.

The dog, Fenny, disappeared after an interstate crash in Iberville Parish in January.

His owner, a service member named George, was unable to get more military leave to return to Louisiana this week so his mother drove to get the dog and bring it to her son at his home in Florida.

“He’s so overjoyed to finally be with people, he doesn’t know how to act,” Jason Mouret told WAFB-TV Tuesday, March 15 in describing how Fenny was found. “He’s just wound up!”

Mouret helped to coordinate the search for the 55-pound pitbull, but gives much of the credit for the rescue to fellow searcher Jim Lagrone.

Following the accident, Mouret and others posted pictures of Fenny everywhere they could. A few weeks later, they started getting phone calls from people who had spotted the dog on Whiskey Bay Island.

After hearing of the sightings, the service member traveled back to Louisiana and stayed with Mouret for a full week to assist in searching the island. However, they had no luck.

Mouret says Jim LaGrone then decided to set out trail cameras and dog food around the island. Finally, a few weeks ago, they started getting images of Fenny from the cameras. That’s when LaGrone then set out a trap and was able to capture the pup this week.

Fenny found on dog cam on Whiskey Bay Island. (Jim LaGrone)

“I have a service dog myself and I know what she means to me,” Mouret said. “Hearing about another service dog missing was heart-wrenching,” he said.

Fenny (Sara Garcia)

Mouret said Fenny has been taken to a veterinarian for a full exam. He says the dog seems to be in good health but believes the vet will likely put Fenny on a round of antibiotics just to be sure.

The dog ran off following a crash on I-10 East at Whiskey Bay on Sunday, Jan. 16, involving a FedEx 18-wheeler and an Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicle. The service member was injured in the crash.

