Woman jailed under $500K bond after child hospitalized due to possible malnourishment in Gastonia

Shameka White was recently charged with felony child abuse, severe bodily injury after investigators consulted with the Gaston County DA’s office.(Gaston County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a woman who is being held in jail under a $500,000 bond after her child was hospitalized due to possible malnourishment in Gastonia.

The initial call for a medical-related event was at a home on Cameron Avenue on March 6 around 2:30 pm. 

The child was immediately taken to the hospital at that time.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the child was possibly malnourished. 

Shameka White was recently charged with felony child abuse, severe bodily injury after investigators consulted with the Gaston County DA’s office.

She is being held under a $500,000 bond at Gaston County Jail.

