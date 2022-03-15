‘You feel for people, man’: Jeffersontown neighbor remembers Saturday’s deadly crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Jeffersontown Police continue to investigate Saturday’s double-fatal crash on Taylorsville Road, neighbors who live in the area told WAVE News that stretch of road is prone to crashes.

“[I saw] firetrucks and police cars everywhere,” Larry Powers said. “There must’ve been at least, seemed like eight police cars up there.”

Powers told WAVE News he’s lived on Taylorsville Road for eight years and said he has seen his fair share of crashes in that time.

He said people often drive too fast through the intersection, sometimes upward of 70 miles per hour.

Several other neighbors who did not want to speak on camera also told WAVE News they’ve seen several wrecks on that stretch of Taylorsville Road in the past few years.

“I just, I just said more people,” Powers said. “Those two little girls that got hit up there really kind of got to me and the motorcycle guy. You just, you just feel for people man. But it’s a horrible stretch down through here.”

J-Town Police told WAVE News the crash happened around 8:35 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Six Mile Lane. Amber Payne, 34, and Frances Glen, 50, were killed from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner.

Monday afternoon, remnants of the crash still lay littered on Taylorsville Road, while a small memorial dedicated to one of the victims began to take shape nearby.

“There’s been quite a few people hurt and killed out here,” Powers said.

Taylorsville Road was shut down in both directions for hours while officers worked to reconstruct the crash Saturday night.

J-Town Police have not confirmed if anyone will be charged as a result.

