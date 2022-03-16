Contact Troubleshooters
Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill passed by the General Assembly to end Kentucky’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

There are no longer any COVID-19 restrictions, but the governor says ending the emergency would cause the commonwealth to lose extra food stamp help.

The governor says it would cost the state $50 million in extended SNAP benefits.

Senate President Robert Stivers says disputes the governor, saying the state could still receive those extra benefits. He also said if the governor had concerns about the bill he should have said so earlier.

Republican lawmakers have enough votes to override Beshear’s veto.

