Bill to legalize sports betting in Kentucky moves to House floor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bill legalizing sports betting in Kentucky passed through a state House of Representatives committee and was sent to the House floor on Wednesday morning.

House Bill 606, proposed by Rep. Adam Koenig (R-Erlanger), was passed by the House Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations Committee.

The legislation would impose a tax of 9.75% on gross revenue from bets placed at horse racing and harness racing tracks in Kentucky. All mobile wagers would be taxed at 14.25%, and the rest would go to Kentucky’s public pension fund after administrative costs. Additionally, the bill would establish guidelines for online poker and daily fantasy sports.

Similar legislation was proposed in 2020 but failed to pass the full House.

