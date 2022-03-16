Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Bill to legalize sports betting in Kentucky moves to House floor

Kentucky House Bill 606 would impose a tax of 9.75% on gross revenue from bets placed at horse...
Kentucky House Bill 606 would impose a tax of 9.75% on gross revenue from bets placed at horse racing and harness racing tracks in Kentucky. All mobile wagers would be taxed at 14.25%, and the rest would go to Kentucky’s public pension fund after administrative costs. Additionally, the bill would establish guidelines for online poker and daily fantasy sports.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bill legalizing sports betting in Kentucky passed through a state House of Representatives committee and was sent to the House floor on Wednesday morning.

House Bill 606, proposed by Rep. Adam Koenig (R-Erlanger), was passed by the House Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations Committee.

The legislation would impose a tax of 9.75% on gross revenue from bets placed at horse racing and harness racing tracks in Kentucky. All mobile wagers would be taxed at 14.25%, and the rest would go to Kentucky’s public pension fund after administrative costs. Additionally, the bill would establish guidelines for online poker and daily fantasy sports.

Similar legislation was proposed in 2020 but failed to pass the full House.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LMPD Officer Katie Crews has been charged in connection to the officer-involved shooting...
Former LMPD officer charged in relation to restaurant owner David ‘YaYa’ McAtee’s death
Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
A crash involving an LMPD cruiser and an SUV happened in the 4400 block, which is near a...
LMPD officers hurt in hit-and-run involving stolen car; suspects all underage
Kenny Payne, associate head coach for the University of Kentucky men's basketball program, was...
Kenny Payne expected to be hired as UofL men’s basketball coach
The Kentucky woodsman is well-known for his animal removal business catching snapping turtles...
Ky. nature TV personality Ernie ‘Turtleman’ Brown Jr. recovering after tree limb accident

Latest News

Kentucky law currently bans abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Kentucky Senate passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks
SRO
Bill to put school resource officers in every Ky. school moving through legislature
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear joins effort to push for gas tax holiday