Child injured in rollover crash in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A child was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle rollover crash happened in Valley Station Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers responded to the crash in the 10500 block of Grafton Hall Road, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

Officers said the car rolled into the in the yard and came to a stop against the home. No other details were provided.

The crash injured a child passenger who was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.

