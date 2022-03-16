Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Child injured in rollover crash in Valley Station

Around 5:15 p.m., LMPD responded to a single-vehicle injury roll over in the 10500 block of...
Around 5:15 p.m., LMPD responded to a single-vehicle injury roll over in the 10500 block of Grafton Hall.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A child was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle rollover crash happened in Valley Station Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers responded to the crash in the 10500 block of Grafton Hall Road, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

Officers said the car rolled into the in the yard and came to a stop against the home. No other details were provided.

The crash injured a child passenger who was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LMPD Officer Katie Crews has been charged in connection to the officer-involved shooting...
Former LMPD officer charged in relation to restaurant owner David ‘YaYa’ McAtee’s death
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
Kenny Payne, associate head coach for the University of Kentucky men's basketball program, was...
Kenny Payne expected to be hired as UofL men’s basketball coach
Downtown Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville getting ‘back to normal’ with another version of COVID expected to arrive soon

Latest News

Your Money WAVE News
Your Money: Bird flu back in the US, Chipotle testing robots
WAVE News - Thursday morning, March 17, 2022
WAVE News - Thursday morning, March 17, 2022
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
K-9 Dash procession, funeral service announced
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/17
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/17
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/17