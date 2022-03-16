Dad finds special needs son’s buggy days after being stolen from their backyard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A south Louisville man with special needs has been reunited with his special buggy days after his family believes it was stolen from their backyard.

Steve Simeon bought and customized a dune buggy for his son, Chad, 14 years ago.

Instantly, Chad was hooked.

“[The buggy is] Chad’s world,” Simeon said. “He knows when it starts getting warmer that it’s buggy time.”

Off-roading vacations at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area became a yearly tradition, as Simeon and Chad would often explore the woods together on the buggy.

“I put some expanded metal on the side of it so his arms couldn’t get out and get hit with sticks,” Simeon said. “And then I put noodles on it, so if he got bounced around a little bit, it wouldn’t hurt him. Five-point racing harness. I added a little steering wheel inside of it so he could feel like he was driving with his daddy.”

Tuesday morning, Simeon’s wife noticed the buggy wasn’t behind the family’s shed, replaced with an empty sleeping bag and a pile of human feces.

Then she saw tire tracks in the grass and called her husband to ask what happened.

“She was like, ‘No, Steve, the rail buggy, the woods buggy, where is it at,’” Simeon said. “‘Did you do something with it?’ [I said] ‘No, I didn’t do anything.’ ‘It’s gone.’ Then my heart dropped. At that point, I’ve been a ball of tears most of the day.”

From that point forward, Simeon made it his mission to find the buggy. He and his wife filed a police report, while neighbors began to pitch in and help.

One neighbor’s security camera shows the buggy driving around their neighborhood on Monday. Another picture sent to Simeon shows the buggy at a gas station nearby.

Several other neighbors called to tell him they had seen it at various other places in south Louisville.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Simeon received a call from someone who had spotted the buggy at an apartment complex near Knight Middle School.

He drove there and found it, dented and missing the front left tire.

“The front is pushed back a good 10-12 inches,” Simeon said while looking at the vehicle. “I mean, it’s got to have a lot of reconstruction and all that.”

With his son’s prized possession back in his possession, Simeon waited for LMPD officers to help him get the vehicle out of the complex and back where it belongs, in his backyard, waiting for Chad to jump in the passenger seat.

“Think before you do something like this,” Simeon said. “Just think. You never know what value it has for somebody when you’re just taking something that’s not yours. And the value of that is priceless.”

In a statement, LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff told WAVE News:

“Seventh Division did have a stolen report for a dune buggy which was recovered and returned to the victim this evening.

Currently no arrests have been made, however officers are hopeful with leads generated from evidence obtained in the recovery. This is an excellent example of the community coming together to assist law enforcement and support the victim of the theft. As always, we appreciate any information the public can provide in this case or any others. One piece of information may provide the missing piece in solving the puzzle!

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip Portal: LMPD Crime Tip Portal.”

