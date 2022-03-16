Driver, 3 teenagers injured in southern Indiana crash

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash near Seymour injuring four occupants inside on Tuesday.

ISP troopers responded to the crash in the 6600 block of North County Road 760 East, north of Seymour, around 4:30 p.m.

Early investigation revealed the driver of a silver Hyundai, 20-year-old Dakota Mott of Seymour, was traveling south on County Road 760 East, when she lost control of the car.

Police said the car left the side of the roadway before rolling over multiple times and coming to a stop.

Three of the passengers inside, 15-year-old Isaiah Bogard, 17-year-old Kathryn Roy and 18-year-old Zackery Stout were ejected from the car.

Mott was sent to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour for treatment of her injuries.

Bogard and Roy were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Police said Bogard’s injuries are considered life-threatening and Roy’s injuries are considered serious.

Stout was sent to a hospital in Indianapolis by ambulance for serious injuries.

ISP said families have been notified of the crash. Investigators said speed may be a factor in the crash, but it is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.