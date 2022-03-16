Former Audubon officer in Troubleshooter investigation criminally charged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Audubon Police Officer who was the subject of a Wave Troubleshooter investigation, has been criminally charged.

John William Schulte was handed down a criminal summons Monday after being charged with harassment with physical contact and official misconduct. The two charges are misdemeanors.

The alleged victim, Michelle Kuiper, told WAVE News Schulte had tried to pull her out of her car.

Her encounter with Schulte was on an expressway in December 2021, just days before Christmas.

Kuiper remembered the moments she called 911 after she says he blocked her car.

“He got out of his car and said he’s an officer and is trying to get in my car,” Kuiper said.

On Monday, Schulte was charged after a criminal investigation by LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit. This investigation only focused on the incident involving Kuiper.

WAVE News Troubleshooters exposed Schulte’s 30-year history of accusations by other women. The documents were found inside his personnel files which were obtained through open record requests.

Schulte has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend and punching a woman trying to help and grabbing at an exotic masseuse and pointing a gun at her driver. He was handed a termination letter in that incident.

Schulte quit before it was effective. He would later be hired at Audubon.

Kuiper’s brother is also in law enforcement and feels Schulte betrayed his oath.

“I’m disappointed in the system,” Kuiper said.

Because Schulte resigned in the middle of this latest investigation, his officer certification can be revoked by the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council, or KLEC, which is exactly what Kuiper told us she is hoping for.

“My thing from the very beginning is I hope he is never in uniform to harm another person ever,” Kuiper said.

The KLEC will review the claims and make a call on his certification.

Schulte declined to comment at this time. His attorney said his client maintains his innocence.

