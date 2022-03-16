Contact Troubleshooters
Hoosiers advance with 66-58 win over Wyoming in NCAA First Four

IOWA CITY, IA - JANUARY 21, 2021 - forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA. Photo by Missy Minear/Indiana Athletics(Missy Minear/Indiana Athletics | Missy Minear/Indiana Athletics)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT
(WAVE) - Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 29 points and pulled down 9 rebounds in a 66-58 win over Wyoming in the NCAA First Four on Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio.

Jordan Geronimo added a career-high 15 points and 7 rebounds for the Hoosiers (21-13). Xavier Johnson added 10 points and 7 assists.

The Cowboys (25-9) turned the ball over 19 times, including 10 for their point guard, Hunter Maldonado.

Indiana was dominant on the glass, a 15-7 advantage on the offensive backboard.

“A total team effort,” IU head coach Mike Woodson said. “You’ve got to give Wyoming a lot of credit, they played hard, man, for 40 minutes, and pushed us, but I thought our defense held in there and Trayce was great all night, really.”

It is Indiana’s first win in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. The Hoosiers advance to an NCAA First Round game against 5 seed Saint Mary’s (25-7) on Thursday at 7:20 p.m. in Portland, Oregon.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

