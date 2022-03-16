Indiana businesses benefit from Kentucky sports bettors

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Kentucky is one step closer to legalizing sports betting after a bill passed through a House committee on Wednesday morning.

Online betting is currently legal in Indiana, bringing people across the bridge to place their bets.

The state gets money from taxes on those wagers, and sports bars like Hoopsters get money as people spend time in the Hoosier state.

“March Madness is our best two weeks, three weeks of the year,” Hoopsters owner Phil Caldwell said.

Caldwell said a sea of UK blue fills his restaurant on game days.

“We get people from Lexington driving up here to eat because we’ve got great food also,” he said. “But we get a great crowd from Kentucky.”

Representative Adam Koenig is trying to keep the money is Kentucky, sponsoring House Bill 606.

He said the annual revenue has great potential.

“Three years ago, the study said $22.5 million,” Koenig said. “I think that is conservative, frankly, especially with other states outpacing their projections.”

It’s not just Indiana drawing Kentuckians. The state is nearly landlocked by others that allow online sports betting.

Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee currently allow it, and Ohio is expected to be added to the list in 2022.

“Oh yeah, I think Kentucky loses a lot on that, because a lot of people from Kentucky do come over to the boat or to the gambling areas where they’re able to bet, I’m sure they lose a lot of money,” David Abbott, from Indiana, said.

If the bill passes and is signed into law in Kentucky, Caldwell isn’t worried he’ll lose his UK crew. He said they might come to Indiana for the betting, but they’ll stay for the fun.

“I think that people go where they have the most fun, that they enjoy, and we’ve got one of the best places you could go to,” Caldwell said.

The bill is set to go to the full House, where similar legislation died in 2020.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.