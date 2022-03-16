Jack Harlow lands Rolling Stone cover

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville rapper Jack Harlow is reaching new heights, scoring the cover of legendary music magazine Rolling Stone.

Harlow tweeted about gracing the cover in anticipation of his new album “Come Home the Kids Miss You,” which is set to be released on May 6.

“I’m on the cover of Rolling Stone,” he tweeted. “Together we’re announcing my new album ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’, out May 6th. Now for what I really wanna say: B****!!!!!!! WE DID IT!!!!!!!!!!”

His collaboration with Lil Nas X on the song “Industry Baby,” which the two will perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards in April, has earned him a Grammy nomination.

The Atherton High School graduate also has an upcoming role in the remake of the 1992 Woody Harrelson movie “White Men Can’t Jump.”

