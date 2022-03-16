K-9 Dash procession, funeral service announced

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shepherdsville Fraternal Order of Police is organizing a procession and funeral service for fallen K-9 officer Dash over the weekend.

The procession begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, where K-9 Dash will receive a police escort starting from Conestoga Parkway and ending at the Paroquet Springs Conference Center, according to a post on Facebook.

The public is invited to line the sides of Conestoga Parkway, Adam Shepherd Parkway and North Joe B. Hall to show support and give a final farewell to K-9 officer Dash.

“The Shepherdsville Police Department and the Shepherdsville Police FOP Lodge #80 would like to give a huge thanks to everyone that has reached out in the past few days,” the post reads. “Your kind words, letters, flowers, donations, love and support, and overall generosity is very much appreciated and has not gone unnoticed by the department. It has been truly amazing to see the community come together, but also sad under the circumstances.”

More updates on the procession are expected in the days ahead.

Dash was shot and killed on March 9 during a chase with a robbery suspect in Lebanon Junction. Officers from Shepherdsville Police, Kentucky State Police and the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident. No other officers were injured, and the suspect was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The Shepherdsville community has provided support for the local police department, including a generous donation given to Shepherdsville PD on Tuesday to help fund their K-9 program.

