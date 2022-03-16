Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD defends Atlanta billboard recruiting officers

The billboard features LMPD Chief Erika Shields, near Atlanta police headquarters
By Mark Stevens
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is defending its recruiting efforts, after WAVE’s sister station in Atlanta noticed a billboard with LMPD Chief Erika Shields on it.

Shields was Atlanta’s police chief before coming here, and the billboard is near Atlanta police headquarters.

LMPD said the department has been short up to 300 officers.

They’re reaching out to potential officers across the country who hail from Louisville and may want the opportunity to work here.

Major Emily McKinley said the department put Shields on the billboard because she’s well known to Atlanta officers and was well liked in the department.

McKinley said this is one of the first lateral hiring events they’ve been able to put on since 2016.

That will allow police officers from other departments to take jobs here and maintain their seniority when it comes to pay and vacation.

LMPD is also going to have people in Atlanta in the middle of next week to conduct recruitment in person, saving officers a trip all the way to Louisville for now.

As far as that billboard, LMPD said they’re just trying to find recruits where they are.

“We do know there are people that are from Louisville that want to come home, like I talked about,” McKinley said. “And again, Louisville has a lot to offer.”

Louisville is using federal money to offer the lateral hiring pay.

LMPD says it will also recruit in Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Chicago, and Nashville.

The department is also recruiting locally, but the regional and national effort may be needed to boost academy classes, which have seen their graduating classes fall below 20 officers.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

