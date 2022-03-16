LMPD: Person injured in 3-vehicle rollover crash involving police cruiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a rollover crash involving an LMPD cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said around 4:30 p.m., an officer was responding to a request for backup heading north on Preston Highway.

Police said a vehicle heading west on Outer Loop struck the cruiser at the intersection and hit a third vehicle.

The woman driving the westbound vehicle was sent to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The officer and the driver of the third vehicle were not sent to the hospital and were treated at the scene. Police said there were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.