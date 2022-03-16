Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Person injured in 3-vehicle rollover crash involving police cruiser

Dispatchers said the crash happened at the intersection of Preston Highway and Outer Loop.
Dispatchers said the crash happened at the intersection of Preston Highway and Outer Loop.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a rollover crash involving an LMPD cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said around 4:30 p.m., an officer was responding to a request for backup heading north on Preston Highway.

Police said a vehicle heading west on Outer Loop struck the cruiser at the intersection and hit a third vehicle.

The woman driving the westbound vehicle was sent to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The officer and the driver of the third vehicle were not sent to the hospital and were treated at the scene. Police said there were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

