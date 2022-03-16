Logan County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help finding missing child

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 11-year-old Tristan Chase Settles.

🚨 MISSING JUVENILE 🚨 Tristan Chase Settles, 11 years old, missing from the Ray Walker Road area, 4’8 & 175lbs. Tristan... Posted by Logan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Authorities say Tristan, who is from the Ray Walker Road area, stands at 4′8 and weighs 175lbs.

Officials add that Tristan was last seen by neighbors leaving his home on Tuesday around 7:05 p.m. wearing a red jacket, running pants, and a Mario Brothers backpack with red straps.

If you have information on Tristan’s whereabouts contact Logan County Dispatch at 270-726-4911 or the Sheriff’s office at 270-726-2244.

