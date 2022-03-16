Contact Troubleshooters
Man found dead at park along River Road had been shot, police say

Calls came in around 12:53 p.m. for a body found at Eva Bandman Park along River Road.
Calls came in around 12:53 p.m. for a body found at Eva Bandman Park along River Road.(WAVE News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An autopsy conducted on a body found at a park on River Road revealed the person was a man in his mid-to-late 40′s who had died after being shot.

Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said the body was first reported to police just before 1 p.m. after being found at Eva Bandman Park. The man’s body was found along the shoreline of the Ohio River.

The man’s identity has not been released publicly.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation; Ruoff said there are no suspects.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

