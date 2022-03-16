Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

SE Indiana woman surrenders to face Capitol riot charges

Nancy Barron turned herself in at the federal courthouse in New Albany, the FBI said.
Nancy Barron turned herself in at the federal courthouse in New Albany, the FBI said.(FBI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A southeastern Indiana woman surrendered Tuesday to face federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Nancy Barron, 46, of Patriot faces charges including of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said.

She turned herself in at the federal courthouse in New Albany, the FBI said.

Investigators say Barron contacted them on Jan. 7, 2021, to say she had been inside the Capitol.

The FBI says it found multiple photos and videos of Barron inside and outside the building, asking where to find House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

An FBI agent claims Barron lied during her official interview, claiming she was pushed into the building and that she tried to find an exit as soon as she was inside.

Barron’s surrender comes after three Indianapolis-area men were arrested Thursday on charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Nine other people with Indiana ties have been arrested and charged in connection with the riot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LMPD Officer Katie Crews has been charged in connection to the officer-involved shooting...
Former LMPD officer charged in relation to restaurant owner David ‘YaYa’ McAtee’s death
Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
A crash involving an LMPD cruiser and an SUV happened in the 4400 block, which is near a...
LMPD officers hurt in hit-and-run involving stolen car; suspects all underage
Kenny Payne, associate head coach for the University of Kentucky men's basketball program, was...
Kenny Payne expected to be hired as UofL men’s basketball coach
The Kentucky woodsman is well-known for his animal removal business catching snapping turtles...
Ky. nature TV personality Ernie ‘Turtleman’ Brown Jr. recovering after tree limb accident

Latest News

Western Kentucky continues to recover from tornadoes that took thriving towns full of people...
Western Kentucky families attempt to bounce back following December storms
The state House just passed the medical marijuana bill.
Ky. House passes medical marijuana bill
A view of the Ohio River from Utica in Southern Indiana.
Body found near Ohio River dock in Southern Indiana
The owner of Hoopsters says March Madness is the busiest time of the year for the sports bar.
Indiana businesses benefit from Kentucky sports bettors
Lily Fairfield was identified as the passenger killed on West Highway 42 after the car she was...
Lily’s Law, toughening Kentucky’s DUI laws, heads to House floor