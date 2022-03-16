Contact Troubleshooters
Seymour HS student, 15, charged with intimidation after school threat

Upon receiving a screen shot of a social media conversation between two Seymour High School students that included a threat toward the school, a faculty member immediately forwarded it to school resource officers, who then contacted Seymour Police.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - An underage Seymour High School student is facing criminal charges after police were called by school administration on Tuesday regarding a threat made on social media, according to a lieutenant with Seymour Police.

(Story continues below post)

On March 15, 2022, the Seymour Police Department was made aware of a threat at the Seymour High School. The threat...

Posted by Seymour Police Department on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

A 15-year-old student at Seymour High School was taken into custody by investigators after they interviewed witnesses about the threat, Lt. C. J. Foster said. Afterward, the suspect, a boy, was interviewed and later arrested and charged with intimidation.

“The Seymour Police Department and Seymour Community Schools want the public to know that no student or faculty member was in any immediate danger based off facts from the investigation and the interview conducted with the suspect,” Foster said in a statement.

The suspect’s name was not revealed because he is a juvenile.

