Shooting near Cardinal Stadium under investigation

The victim of the shooting on Evelyn Avenue was taken to a hospital before police or EMS...
The victim of the shooting on Evelyn Avenue was taken to a hospital before police or EMS arrived at the shooting scene.(Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in Wilder Park near Cardinal Stadium early Wednesday morning is being investigated by Louisville Metro Police.

Just after 3 a.m., the victim of the shooting on Evelyn Avenue, which is the parking lot for Cardinal Stadium and La Pinata Mexican Grill, was taken to a hospital before police or EMS arrived to investigate.

No suspect information has been provided.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is not known.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

