Stabbing at Old Louisville apartment under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was stabbed on South 3rd Street in Old Louisville near West St. Catherine Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police Department investigators and EMS crews arrived at the apartment in the 1100 block of South 3rd Street just before 1 p.m. after the stabbing was reported to dispatchers, a MetroSafe spokesperson said.

The victim’s injuries are not serious, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff confirmed.

A person of interest was taken into police custody. It is not known whether she is facing criminal charges.

Neither the victim or suspect’s names were released.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal to report information to investigators.

