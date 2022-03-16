StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/16

Clouds will continue to flow in from the south this morning. This will impact our highs a bit with upper 50s/60s across KY and low 70s across IN. Louisville will be splitting the difference on that.

Some light rain/sprinkles will be possible later today in the cloudy zones with the risk higher S/SE of Louisville.

We are back to a dry/warm setup Thursday.

Then we get into the setup for Friday. This will carry some rain/thunder chances into the early afternoon, a break, then the next round of t-storms more likely around say 7pm. That second round could contain a severe t-storm risk but that part needs another 36 hours to sort out.

50/50 weekend will chilly/drizzly weather Saturday, back to sunshine and warmer Sunday.

Quite active next week. That time of the year!

