West Louisville parents urged to speak out on future JCPS student assignment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After decades of busing, JCPS will soon roll out a new student assignment plan. West Louisville leaders are now encouraging parents to voice their opinions.

“We have an opportunity to change how the system lands on our shoulders, how the system lands on our backs,” Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds said. “This is history in the making. And you can decide to not know and not participate. Or you can show up and listen, learn and offer input. We are desperate for your input because no one in this community loves your children like you do.”

Reynolds made the comments while announcing a public meeting at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on March 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Parents will be able to express their needs and concerns about the upcoming JCPS student assignment plan directly to Superintendent Marty Pollio.

Many view changing the student assignment plan as an opportunity to correct achievement gaps that exist between Black and white students.

“It’s achievement, achievement, achievement,” retired JCPS principal Michelle Pennix said. “Achievement should take precedence over everything else when it comes to the education of all children.”

“Everything that is bad has been exacerbated by these terrible systems so her we have an opportunity to change the system,” Reynolds said. “We have an opportunity to change how the system lands on our shoulders, how the system lands on our backs. We have got to show up and offer input for that.”

