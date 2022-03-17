Contact Troubleshooters
Baffert attorney: 90-day suspension would end racing career

Bob Baffert is asking a judge to delay the suspension for a failed postrace drug test by Medina Spirit that led to his disqualification as last year’s Kentucky Derby winner.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Attorneys for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert argued in a Kentucky court Thursday that a 90-day suspension imposed by the state’s racing commission would essentially end his career.

Baffert is asking a judge to delay the suspension for a failed postrace drug test by Medina Spirit that led to his disqualification as last year’s Kentucky Derby winner.

Baffert’s attorneys argued the suspension should not be imposed until he has had a chance for an appeal hearing with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. That hearing is scheduled for April 18. Baffert was not in the courtroom Thursday.

“If he’s forced to serve his suspension now he’s never going to get those days back if he wins on appeal,” Baffert’s attorney, Craig Robertson said Thursday. “We’re talking 90 days that would take place over the entirety of the Triple Crown” of horse racing, which includes the Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes run in May and June.

Robertson said the suspension would ban Baffert from racing anywhere and force him to dismantle his business.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

