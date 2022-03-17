Body found near Ohio River dock in Southern Indiana

UTICA, Ind. (WAVE) - A man’s body was found on the bank of the Ohio River in Southern Indiana Wednesday morning.

Chief Deputy Scottie Maples with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found after the Ohio River receded around 11 a.m. near a dock on Front Street in Utica.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine how the man died. His identity has not been released.

CCSO is investigating.

This story will be updated.

