Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Bullitt Co. man charged by KSP for multiple child sexual exploitation offenses

Richard D. Metzroth was arrested as part of an undercover operation by the Internet Crimes...
Richard D. Metzroth was arrested as part of an undercover operation by the Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.(Bullitt County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 49-year-old Bullitt County man was arrested on Wednesday for multiple offenses of child sexual exploitation, Kentucky State Police confirmed.

Richard D. Metzroth was arrested as part of an undercover operation by the Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

According to a release, the investigation began after KSP’s Electronic Crime Branch discovered the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

A search warrant was issued for Metzger’s home in Shepherdsville on March 16. Computer equipment used to share images was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory.

Police charged Metzroth with more than 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor under 12 in a sexual performance, 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor over 12 in a sexual performance, and two counts of distribution of sexual material involving a minor.

Metzroth was booked in the Bullitt County Detention Center. Investigation is ongoing by KSP.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving an LMPD cruiser and an SUV happened in the 4400 block, which is near a...
LMPD officers hurt in hit-and-run involving stolen car; suspects all underage
One person has died and multiple passengers were injured after a TARC bus and vehicle crash in...
LMPD: 1 dead, multiple injured in TARC bus, SUV crash
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
Man who allegedly shot, killed Shepherdsville K-9 officer identified, charged
Former LMPD Officer Katie Crews has been charged in connection to the officer-involved shooting...
Former LMPD officer charged in relation to restaurant owner David ‘YaYa’ McAtee’s death
Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old

Latest News

Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
Man who allegedly shot, killed Shepherdsville K-9 officer identified, charged
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
K-9 Dash procession, funeral service announced
Around 5:15 p.m., LMPD responded to a single-vehicle injury roll over in the 10500 block of...
Child injured in rollover crash in Valley Station
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
Shepherdsville police receive generous donation in honor of fallen K-9 officer