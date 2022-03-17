Bullitt Co. man charged by KSP for multiple child sexual exploitation offenses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 49-year-old Bullitt County man was arrested on Wednesday for multiple offenses of child sexual exploitation, Kentucky State Police confirmed.

Richard D. Metzroth was arrested as part of an undercover operation by the Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

According to a release, the investigation began after KSP’s Electronic Crime Branch discovered the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

A search warrant was issued for Metzger’s home in Shepherdsville on March 16. Computer equipment used to share images was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory.

Police charged Metzroth with more than 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor under 12 in a sexual performance, 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor over 12 in a sexual performance, and two counts of distribution of sexual material involving a minor.

Metzroth was booked in the Bullitt County Detention Center. Investigation is ongoing by KSP.

