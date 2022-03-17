Clarksville police crack down on crime with new license plate reader cameras

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six months since the Clarksville Police Department installed license plate reader cameras made by “Flock,” officers have recovered 35 stolen cars, made five felony arrests, 29 drug-related arrests and 38 total arrests.

The department used its drug fund, which is money collected by the courts, to buy the Flock cameras which are scattered throughout the town and scan every license plate that passes by them.

Clarksville PD uses the cameras to catch high-level, violent suspects, including those with warrants, sex offenders, stolen cars, and ones associated with Amber Alerts.

Officers do not use the cameras for minor traffic infractions or to find someone who didn’t pay a small traffic ticket.

“We’re going after the bigger people out there,” Cpl. John Miller with the Clarksville Police Department said. “Your sex offenders, your people with warrants, your people stealing vehicles, carjackings and such. When those plates enter the system and our cameras pick up on it, it will alert us.”

Officers receive a notification when the Flock system finds a violent or high-level offender’s plate.

The exact number of cameras and the locations are kept hidden from the public.

“We have multiple, and they’re placed all over, whether it be high traffic areas and some neighborhoods,” Miller said.

Clarksville Police are one of the first in WAVE Country to install the cameras throughout its town, but other departments are following suit.

The city of Jeffersonville recently approved a $75,000 purchase of 30 Flock cameras for the police department which are set to be installed by 2023.

Miller told WAVE News the more departments that get the cameras, the better, because officers can alert others when suspects are heading to their jurisdiction.

“We can never be everywhere at the same time, so with those cameras there it’s an extra layer of security and gives us another tool on our belt,” Miller said.

