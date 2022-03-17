Fire department cleans up hot sauce spill on I-65 in southern Indiana
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT
HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Fire crews dealt with quite a spicy spill on the roadways on Wednesday afternoon.
The Monroe Township Fire Department in Clark County, Indiana said they were called to assist with a cleanup for a tanker truck leaking hot sauce on Wednesday, according to a post on Facebook.
Pictures show the hot sauce leaking out of the truck at the Exit 19 on-ramp near Henryville.
“All fire crews cleared the scene without incident and without any of the runaway sauce for the next taco-Tuesday,” the fire department said in its post.
The Clark County Health Department assisted to monitor cleanup needs.
