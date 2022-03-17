Contact Troubleshooters
Fire department cleans up hot sauce spill on I-65 in southern Indiana

The Monroe Township Fire Department in Clark County, Indiana said they were called to assist...
The Monroe Township Fire Department in Clark County, Indiana said they were called to assist with a cleanup for a tanker truck leaking hot sauce on Wednesday.(Monroe Township FIre Department - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT
HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Fire crews dealt with quite a spicy spill on the roadways on Wednesday afternoon.

The Monroe Township Fire Department in Clark County, Indiana said they were called to assist with a cleanup for a tanker truck leaking hot sauce on Wednesday, according to a post on Facebook.

Pictures show the hot sauce leaking out of the truck at the Exit 19 on-ramp near Henryville.

“All fire crews cleared the scene without incident and without any of the runaway sauce for the next taco-Tuesday,” the fire department said in its post.

The Clark County Health Department assisted to monitor cleanup needs.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

