Louisville man killed in fiery New Albany crash identified

Police confirmed a person has died and two other people injured in a fiery crash in New Albany on Tuesday afternoon.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials have released the identity of a 36-year-old man killed in a fiery crash in New Albany on Tuesday afternoon.

Darrell Lee Taylor, from Louisville, Ky., died after a crash near the intersection of State Street and Clay Street. Taylor was the driver of the Dodge Challenger who fled police during an attempted traffic stop.

New Albany Police attempted to pull over the Dodge Challenger around 2 p.m. on Tuesday for reckless driving, according to a report from the Indiana State Police.

Police said the Challenger sped away from officers down State Street and an officer chose not to pursue.

The Challenger crashed into another vehicle that got onto State Street from the Target parking lot. The Challenger continued down the road and hit a parked bus before catching on fire.

New Albany Police said the officer who attempted the initial traffic stop responded to the crash and pulled an occupant from the vehicle.

ISP said the occupant, Damon L. Simpson, was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Taylor was unable to escape the vehicle and died at the scene, police confirmed.

The passenger of the vehicle that was hit, 60-year-old Gwendolyn Hartman, from Georgetown, Ind., was sent to University Hospital with non-serious injuries.

Police said the Challenger was registered as a rental car out of Alabama.

Indiana State Police continues its investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

