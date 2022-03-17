Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Mild COVID cases could increase diabetes symptoms, study says

Study shows link between mild COVID cases that don't require hospitalization and an increased...
Study shows link between mild COVID cases that don't require hospitalization and an increased risk of diabetes.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows people who recovered from COVID-19 are more likely to develop diabetes even if their case was mild.

Researchers looked at nearly 36,000 people who were diagnosed with COVID, but not hospitalized.

The cases occurred between March 2020 and January 2021, which was before the omicron variant was identified.

Compared to people who never had COVID, they were 28% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.

That might be due to damage the virus is known to cause to beta cells in the pancreas. These cells are responsible for releasing insulin.

The study did not consider body mass index, which is one of the most well-known risk factors for diabetes.

It also didn’t look at COVID infections that resulted in hospitalizations. Those cases have previously been linked to higher instances of diabetes.

The new research was published Wednesday in Diabetologia, the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LMPD Officer Katie Crews has been charged in connection to the officer-involved shooting...
Former LMPD officer charged in relation to restaurant owner David ‘YaYa’ McAtee’s death
Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
A crash involving an LMPD cruiser and an SUV happened in the 4400 block, which is near a...
LMPD officers hurt in hit-and-run involving stolen car; suspects all underage
Kenny Payne, associate head coach for the University of Kentucky men's basketball program, was...
Kenny Payne expected to be hired as UofL men’s basketball coach
The Kentucky woodsman is well-known for his animal removal business catching snapping turtles...
Ky. nature TV personality Ernie ‘Turtleman’ Brown Jr. recovering after tree limb accident

Latest News

The Louisville Department of Metro Corrections has lost 56 employees in 2021 as of late...
Former FBI agent hired to investigate Metro Corrections
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to...
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot
President Joe Biden meets virtually with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office...
Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
An American citizen has been killed by a Russian artillery attack on civilians in Ukraine.
American citizen killed by Russian artillery fire in Ukraine