Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Murder suspect accused of killing man, 9-year-old extradited to Louisville

Antonio Sanderson is accused of murdering Vernon Lee and his daughter, Kaylee Lee.
Antonio Sanderson is accused of murdering Vernon Lee and his daughter, Kaylee Lee.(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of murdering a father and his 9-year-old daughter last year appeared in Jefferson County District Court on Thursday after being extradited from Arizona to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Antonio Sanderson is accused of shooting and killing Vernon Lee, 52, and his daughter, Kaylee Lee, 9, in their home on Lyons Avenue, south of Valley Station, in August 2021.

A Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted Sanderson and co-defendant Antonia Brown on murder, weapons, and robbery charges on March 8. Additionally, Brown was charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

Sanderson was arrested in Tempe, Ariz. before being extradited to Louisville.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died and multiple passengers were injured after a TARC bus and vehicle crash in...
LMPD: 1 dead, multiple injured in TARC bus, SUV crash
A shooting was first confirmed by MetroSafe, who said it happened around 7:30 a.m. on March 18...
Videos capture man with knife shot, killed by LMPD officers in the Highlands
A crash involving an LMPD cruiser and an SUV happened in the 4400 block, which is near a...
LMPD officers hurt in hit-and-run involving stolen car; suspects all underage
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage and her family
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, Louisville health leader, dies ‘unexpectedly’
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
Man who allegedly shot, killed Shepherdsville K-9 officer identified, charged

Latest News

WAVE News - Friday evening, March 18, 2022
WAVE News - Friday evening, March 18, 2022
Humanitarian efforts are raising money to provide some comfort to refugees, and a boy in...
Sellersburg boy sells cookies for Ukraine
Despite repeated commands by officers, the unidentified man refused to drop the weapon. An LMPD...
Videos capture man with knife shot, killed by LMPD officers in the Highlands
He thanked the community and talked about the letters he’s received recently from people he’s...
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz celebrates 50 years of being ordained
Payne played for the Louisville Cardinals in college, where he won a national championship in...
Kenny Payne back with the Cards, officially named UofL men’s basketball coach