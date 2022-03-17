Murder suspect accused of killing man, 9-year-old extradited to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of murdering a father and his 9-year-old daughter last year appeared in Jefferson County District Court on Thursday after being extradited from Arizona to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Antonio Sanderson is accused of shooting and killing Vernon Lee, 52, and his daughter, Kaylee Lee, 9, in their home on Lyons Avenue, south of Valley Station, in August 2021.

A Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted Sanderson and co-defendant Antonia Brown on murder, weapons, and robbery charges on March 8. Additionally, Brown was charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

Sanderson was arrested in Tempe, Ariz. before being extradited to Louisville.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.