Robbery suspect shot after pointing gun at officer near Churchill Downs

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation.
Investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting occurred in the Taylor Berry neighborhood near Churchill Downs on Thursday afternoon.
By Dustin Vogt and Tori Gessner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting occurred in the Taylor Berry neighborhood near Churchill Downs on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Paul Avenue just before 4 p.m. on Thursday on an initial report of a robbery, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed.

Police said a man in his 40s allegedly hit a woman and stole from her before fleeing the scene. Ruoff said the suspect was later found running near the 1400 block of Clara Avenue.

(Story continues below video)

Ruoff said as police tried to detain the suspect between two houses, the suspect rolled over on the ground and then pointed a gun directly toward an officer.

One officer fired his gun, which hit the suspect. Police then tended to the suspect’s injuries while EMS arrived and sent him to University Hospital.

Ruoff said the suspect is now in stable condition.

Kentucky State Police is handling the ongoing investigation, in accordance with standard police procedure with officer-involved shootings in the commonwealth.

