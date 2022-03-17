Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Penn’s Thomas becomes first transgender woman to win NCAA swimming championship

University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the...
University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the 500 meter freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press and CHARLES ODUM
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Lia Thomas took control in the final 100 yards of the 500-yard freestyle to make history Thursday as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship.

Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania senior who entered the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships as the top seed, had a season-best time of 4 minutes, 33.24 seconds.

“I didn’t have a whole lot of expectation for this meet,” said Thomas, a former male swimmer for Pennsylvania. “I was just happy to be here and race and compete the best I could.”

Virginia’s Emma Weyant was second at 4:34.99.

The race was close until the final 100 yards, with Weyant and Erica Sullivan of Texas pushing Thomas for the lead. The three swam in lanes three through five, adding to the drama, with Thomas in the middle.

As was the case in Thursday morning in a preliminary win, Thomas was stronger at the end. She won the preliminary race at 4:33.82.

Sullivan was third at 4:35.92. Stanford’s Brooke Forde was fourth at 4:36.18.

Thomas also is the top seed in the 200 freestyle Friday and is the 10th seed in the 100 freestyle Saturday.

Thomas has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she began her transition in 2019 by starting hormone replacement therapy.

The inclusion of the transgender swimmer created controversy, even within the sport. There were fewer than 10 protesters outside the Georgia Tech facility, and some carried banners which read “Save Women’s Sports” in the stands.

“I try to ignore it as much as I can,” Thomas said. “I try to focus on my swimming .. and just try to block out everything else.”

Thomas spoke with ESPN immediately after the race but would not participate in the official news conference, as required by the NCAA. Since participation is required, possible action could come following evaluation by the NCAA’s swimming and diving championships committee.

Tennessee’s Julia Mrozinski won the consolation final with a time of 4:37.35. Northwestern’s Lola Mull was second.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving an LMPD cruiser and an SUV happened in the 4400 block, which is near a...
LMPD officers hurt in hit-and-run involving stolen car; suspects all underage
One person has died and multiple passengers were injured after a TARC bus and vehicle crash in...
LMPD: 1 dead, multiple injured in TARC bus, SUV crash
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
Man who allegedly shot, killed Shepherdsville K-9 officer identified, charged
Former LMPD Officer Katie Crews has been charged in connection to the officer-involved shooting...
Former LMPD officer charged in relation to restaurant owner David ‘YaYa’ McAtee’s death
Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old

Latest News

Kenny Payne was announced as the UofL men's head basketball coach on March 18.
Kenny Payne back with the Cards, officially named UofL men’s basketball coach
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
US UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield reads a statement on behalf of Albania, France,...
US UN Ambassador says Russia is using security council 'to launder disinformation'
WAVE News - Friday morning, March 18, 2022
WAVE News - Friday morning, March 18, 2022
Your Money: Marijuana sales peak during pandemic, mortgage rates soar