Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Rounds of showers, thunderstorms through evening

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your ALERT DAY forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALERT DAY:
  • THIS EVENING (3/18/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK: Roughly 6 PM - 11 PM today
  • CHILLY SATURDAY: Clouds and light rain will keep Saturday chilly
  • ACTIVE NEXT WEEK: More rain/thunder by Tuesday with perhaps a return to winter following

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain moves into the region during the late morning, and we’ll see additional rounds into the early afternoon. More thunderstorms develop and push in from the west during the late afternoon. Some late afternoon and evening storms may be strong to severe.

This evening’s thunderstorms move out before a general light rain takes over the area tonight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures slide into the 40s overnight.

Cloudy skies and light rain showers stick around for most of Saturday. Temperatures look to be at their “warmest” early in the day, with a slight drop into the mid-40s by the afternoon.

Clouds gradually clear Saturday night as temperatures fall into the 30s.

Spring-like weather returns for the start of Spring on Sunday. Expect sunny skies and highs in the 60s to end the weekend.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your ALERT DAY forecast.
Grab-N-Go ALERT DAY Forecast: Friday Midday, March 18th, 2022

Most Read

A crash involving an LMPD cruiser and an SUV happened in the 4400 block, which is near a...
LMPD officers hurt in hit-and-run involving stolen car; suspects all underage
One person has died and multiple passengers were injured after a TARC bus and vehicle crash in...
LMPD: 1 dead, multiple injured in TARC bus, SUV crash
Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash
Man who allegedly shot, killed Shepherdsville K-9 officer identified, charged
Former LMPD Officer Katie Crews has been charged in connection to the officer-involved shooting...
Former LMPD officer charged in relation to restaurant owner David ‘YaYa’ McAtee’s death
Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your ALERT DAY forecast.
Grab-N-Go ALERT DAY Forecast: Friday Midday, March 18th, 2022
Behind the Forecast: How deserts influence cloud formation
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/18
Anyone who spent time volunteering after the Dec. 11 tornadoes in Western Kentucky is now asked...
Western Kentucky tornado volunteers asked to report hours