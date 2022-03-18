ALERT DAY: Rounds of showers, thunderstorms through evening

ALERT DAY:

THIS EVENING (3/18/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK: Roughly 6 PM - 11 PM today

CHILLY SATURDAY: Clouds and light rain will keep Saturday chilly

ACTIVE NEXT WEEK: More rain/thunder by Tuesday with perhaps a return to winter following

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain moves into the region during the late morning, and we’ll see additional rounds into the early afternoon. More thunderstorms develop and push in from the west during the late afternoon. Some late afternoon and evening storms may be strong to severe.

This evening’s thunderstorms move out before a general light rain takes over the area tonight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures slide into the 40s overnight.

Cloudy skies and light rain showers stick around for most of Saturday. Temperatures look to be at their “warmest” early in the day, with a slight drop into the mid-40s by the afternoon.

Clouds gradually clear Saturday night as temperatures fall into the 30s.

Spring-like weather returns for the start of Spring on Sunday. Expect sunny skies and highs in the 60s to end the weekend.

